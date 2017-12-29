PIMCO ETF Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (BOND)

PIMCO ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:BOND) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2694 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

PIMCO ETF Trust (BOND) traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $106.07. 121,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,262. PIMCO ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $103.52 and a 12-month high of $107.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO ETF Trust stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

