Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 76,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Suffolk Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,928,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) opened at $104.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162,790.00, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.97 and a 52 week high of $123.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.48%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

In related news, Chairman Louis C. Camilleri sold 108,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $11,811,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

