PerkinElmer (PKI) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PerkinElmer earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 46.9083361804641 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

PKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $79.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.79.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE PKI ) traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.12. 333,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,802. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8,056.36, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

In related news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,071 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $502,535.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 24,050 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,700,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,917. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial and laboratory services markets. The Company operates through two segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment serves the environmental, food, industrial, life sciences research and laboratory services markets.

