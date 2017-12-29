Penn National Gaming (PENN) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.18

Media coverage about Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Penn National Gaming earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.623775716923 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.33. 893,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,847.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.04. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Union Gaming Research increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 84,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $2,036,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay A. Snowden sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $2,757,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,264.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,494 shares of company stock worth $5,468,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc (Penn) is an owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities, and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates through three segments: Northeast, South/West and Midwest. The Northeast segment consists of various properties, including Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and Hollywood Casino Toledo.

