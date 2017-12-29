Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Position in Icon Plc (ICLR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.27% of Icon worth $16,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Icon by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Icon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new position in Icon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in Icon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICLR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Icon from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.91.

Icon Plc ( ICLR ) opened at $113.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.93 and a fifty-two week high of $124.48. The company has a market cap of $6,129.46, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Icon had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $440.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Icon Company Profile

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

