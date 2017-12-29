Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $17.44 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.42% of Landstar System worth $17,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Landstar System by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Landstar System from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Landstar System from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Landstar System from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.09.

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LSTR ) opened at $105.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $107.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,450.47, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.31 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous special dividend of $1.00. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

Landstar System declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback 1,960,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 9,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $964,027.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,409.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,284.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,805 shares of company stock worth $4,028,128 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $17.44 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-has-17-44-million-holdings-in-landstar-system-inc-lstr.html.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes, with the ability to arrange for individual shipments of freight to enterprise solutions to manage customer’s transportation needs.

