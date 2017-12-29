Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $16.95 Million Holdings in Woodside Petroleum Ltd. (WOPEY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 102,946 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Woodside Petroleum worth $16,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd. (OTCMKTS WOPEY) opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Woodside Petroleum Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $25.60.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (Woodside) is an oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in hydrocarbon exploration, evaluation, development, production and marketing. It operates in three segments: Producing comprising North West Shelf (NWS) Project, Pluto Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Australia Oil; Development comprising Browse floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) and Wheatstone LNG, and Other.

