Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,701 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Vetr upgraded Wells Fargo & Co to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

Wells Fargo & Co ( NYSE:WFC ) opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302,080.00, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.31%.

In related news, VP Richard Levy sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $5,477,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Shrewsberry sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $3,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,482 shares of company stock worth $10,471,050 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

