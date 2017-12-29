Painted Pony Energy (PONY) Trading Down 4.9%

Painted Pony Energy Ltd (TSE:PONY) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.66 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 970,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 815,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PONY shares. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Painted Pony Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$4.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $426.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.51.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia.

