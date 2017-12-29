Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) vs. Opus Bank (OPB) Critical Analysis

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ: PPBI) and Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Opus Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opus Bank has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and Opus Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80 Opus Bank 0 3 2 0 2.40

Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.94%. Opus Bank has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.07%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than Opus Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Opus Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp 21.82% 9.21% 1.25% Opus Bank 8.30% 3.11% 0.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Opus Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp $186.19 million 9.98 $40.10 million $1.62 24.81 Opus Bank $336.69 million 2.82 $11.45 million $0.68 40.66

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Opus Bank. Pacific Premier Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opus Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats Opus Bank on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank (the Bank), is a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Company’s principal business is attracting deposits from small and middle market businesses and consumers and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, primarily in commercial business loans and various types of commercial real estate (CRE) loans. The Company provides banking services within its targeted markets in California to businesses, including the owners and employees of those businesses, professionals, real estate investors and non-profit organizations. Additionally, it provides certain banking services nationwide. It also provides customized cash management, electronic banking services and credit facilities to Home Owners Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies nationwide. It provides the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) loans nationwide.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank is a commercial bank. The Company provides banking products, services and solutions to its clients through its Retail Bank, Commercial Bank, Merchant Bank, and Correspondent Bank. The Company’s Commercial Bank consists Commercial Banking, Business Banking, Healthcare Banking, Technology Banking, Fiduciary Banking, Institutional Syndications and Commercial Real Estate Banking (CREB), which includes Income Property Banking, its Structured Finance Group and Capital Markets Group. Through its Merchant Bank, the Company offers transaction support, and debt and equity capital to entrepreneurs, small and mid-sized business and middle-market companies. Through its Retail Bank, the Company provides banking solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professional and high net worth individuals. Through its Correspondent Bank, the Company offers loan and depository services to other financial institutions.

