Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

Media stories about Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pacific Ethanol earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.7245851931471 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ PEIX) traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. 171,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,163. Pacific Ethanol has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $195.67, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $445.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Pacific Ethanol will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Ethanol news, Director William L. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc (Pacific Ethanol) is a marketer and producer of low-carbon renewable fuels in the Western United States. Pacific Ethanol markets all the ethanol produced by four ethanol production facilities located in California, Idaho and Oregon, or the Pacific Ethanol Plants, all the ethanol produced by three other ethanol producers in the Western United States and ethanol purchased from other third-party suppliers throughout the United States.

