OxFORD Asset Management LLP Sells 47,636 Shares of Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,636 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of Tailored Brands worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLRD. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tailored Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tailored Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Tailored Brands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tailored Brands by 7.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tailored Brands by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE TLRD) opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,080.00, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -97.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.48. Tailored Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $26.37.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.51 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tailored Brands Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tailored Brands news, Director William B. Sechrest sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $29,809.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,098 shares in the company, valued at $906,291.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TLRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tailored Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tailored Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Tailored Brands Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc is a holding company of The Men’s Wearhouse, Inc The Company is a specialty apparel retailer offering suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, business casual, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes and accessories for men and tuxedo and suit rental product. It operates through two segments: Retail and Corporate Apparel.

