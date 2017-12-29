OxFORD Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBP. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 68,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 52,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,836,000 after purchasing an additional 84,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.22. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,429.52, a PE ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 2,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $161,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,268.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 200,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $14,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,481,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,500 shares of company stock worth $18,690,025. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on Installed Building Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a residential insulation installer in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national platform included over 100 locations accessing customers in 48 continental states and the District of Columbia. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, which provides cross-selling opportunities to supplement the insulation installation business.

