OxFORD Asset Management LLP Buys New Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.4% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,289.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $12.07.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.30 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.47%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRH. TheStreet lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Sunday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Boenning Scattergood raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of 26 hotels and resorts that contains 9,472 guest rooms located in 17 different markets in North America and the United States Virgin Islands. Its business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotel properties in the United States.

