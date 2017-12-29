OxFORD Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 9,278 Kennametal Inc. (KMT)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Kennametal by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kennametal by 137.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 50,322 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 40.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kennametal by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kennametal by 134.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 24,973 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE KMT) opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,933.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.98. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $542.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.80 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

KMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

In related news, Director Steven H. Wunning sold 4,445 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $207,270.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,584.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Mclevish sold 20,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,345 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense.

