OxFORD Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 24,983 Marine Products Corp. (MPX)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of Marine Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 0.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 37.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 4.5% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marine Products Corp. (MPX) opened at $13.36 on Friday. Marine Products Corp. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $464.61, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.30.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.86 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Marine Products Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPX. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Marine Products in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Ifs Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marine Products in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marine Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Marine Products Profile

Marine Products Corporation manufactures fiberglass motorized boats distributed and marketed through its independent dealer network. The Company designs, manufactures and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats in the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat and sport fishing markets. The Company’s product offerings include Chaparral sterndrive, outboard and jet pleasure boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

