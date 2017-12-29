OSI Systems (OSIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Shares of OSI Systems ( NASDAQ OSIS ) opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,217.58, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $257.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in OSI Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in OSI Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

OSI Systems Company Profile

