OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report sales of $45.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.03 million and the highest is $45.50 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $35.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $45.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.07 million to $160.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $171.08 million per share, with estimates ranging from $169.15 million to $173.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.65.

In related news, Director Mara G. Aspinall purchased 5,000 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $71,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Michels sold 22,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $527,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ OSUR) traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. 778,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,754. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $1,140.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.28.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc (OraSure) is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices using its technologies, as well as other diagnostic products, including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests that are used on other specimen types.

