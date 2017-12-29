Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,186 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $45,747,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 39,980 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $183,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $4,759,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,517,640.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,238 over the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle Corporation ( NYSE:ORCL ) opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196,134.34, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $53.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Vetr downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.58 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.26.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

