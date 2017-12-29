Oppenheimer Revenue Weighted ETF Trust Oppenheimer Global ESG (ESGF) Declares $0.11 Special Dividend

Oppenheimer Revenue Weighted ETF Trust Oppenheimer Global ESG (NYSEARCA:ESGF) announced a special dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1129 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Oppenheimer Revenue Weighted ETF Trust Oppenheimer Global ESG (NYSEARCA:ESGF) traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.32. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807. Oppenheimer Revenue Weighted ETF Trust Oppenheimer Global ESG has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $31.50.

