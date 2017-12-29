Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Omnicell's weak margin scenario is a matter of concern. The company lowering the high end of the full-year 2017 adjusted revenue guidance is indicative of this overall dull scenario to remain. A tough competitive landscape also acts as a dampener. Over the past month, Omnicell’s shares have been trading below the broader industry. However, on a positive note, the year-over-year increase in earnings and revenues was impressive. The company witnessed balanced growth across all its business lines in the quarter. We are encouraged to note that the company is working on product innovation through R&D. Over the recent past, Omnicell has been observed to gain consistently from series of product launches (the latest being XT Series Automated Supply Dispensing system) and strategic partnerships.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OMCL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL ) opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,892.83, a P/E ratio of -450.91, a P/E/G ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $55.40.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $186.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.45 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Omnicell’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $99,554.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter J. Kuipers sold 3,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $179,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,785.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,090 shares of company stock worth $1,510,221. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for patient-centric medication and supply management across the entire healthcare continuum, from the acute care hospital setting to post-acute skilled nursing and long-term care facilities to the home. It operates through two segments: Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence.

