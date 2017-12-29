NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,505,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the previous session’s volume of 2,745,784 shares.The stock last traded at $116.73 and had previously closed at $116.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $39,561.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 92.3% in the third quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a semiconductor company. The Company provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions. The Company’s segments are High Performance Mixed Signal (HPMS), Standard Products (SP), and Corporate and Other. Its product solutions are used in a range of end-market applications, including automotive, personal security and identification, wireless and wireline infrastructure, mobile communications, multi-market industrial, consumer and computing.

