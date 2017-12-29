NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $73.00 price objective on shares of NutriSystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. B. Riley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NutriSystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NutriSystem in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

NutriSystem (NTRI) traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.75. 196,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,030. NutriSystem has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $67.95. The company has a market cap of $1,595.09, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.21 million. NutriSystem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that NutriSystem will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

NutriSystem announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Dawn M. Zier sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $549,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,666 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,660.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay Herratti sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,280 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NutriSystem by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,974,000 after acquiring an additional 823,221 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NutriSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NutriSystem by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of NutriSystem by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NutriSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc is a provider of weight management products and services, including nutritionally balanced weight loss programs, multi-day kits available at retail locations and digital tools to support weight loss. The Company’s program customers purchase monthly food packages containing four-week meal plan consisting supply of breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks and flex meal plan recipes, which they supplement with fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy.

