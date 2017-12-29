Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,054 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Nuance Communications worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $103,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 29.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 250.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Nuance Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, insider Daniel David Tempesta sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $101,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth M. Siegel sold 4,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $67,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,864 shares of company stock worth $243,603. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) opened at $16.38 on Friday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,766.37, a PE ratio of -30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise and Imaging. The Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions. The solutions for the Healthcare segment include transcription solutions, Dragon Medical, and clinical document improvement (CDI) and coding solutions.

