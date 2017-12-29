Novavax (NVAX) Trading Up 5.9%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 2,993,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 6,078,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $395.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.28, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 726.35% and a negative return on equity of 787.38%. The business’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Stanley C. Erck acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,279 shares in the company, valued at $257,955.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Novavax by 287.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 474,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 352,400 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter worth about $1,852,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 39.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 326,415 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Novavax by 555.1% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,024,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 867,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Novavax by 40.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,196,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage vaccine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The Company operates through developing recombinant vaccines segment. The Company, through its recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology, produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and newly emerging diseases.

