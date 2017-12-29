Notis McConarty Edward Has $1.50 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Notis McConarty Edward cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 189,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 195,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 96,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 12.3% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 232,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE SLB) opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $93,450.00, a P/E ratio of 172.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $61.02 and a twelve month high of $87.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 512.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $74.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

In related news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $219,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

