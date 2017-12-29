Nordson Co. (NDSN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Nordson worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 416,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,471,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 455,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,283,000 after buying an additional 96,598 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,786,000 after buying an additional 374,363 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Nordson to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Shares of Nordson Co. ( NASDAQ:NDSN ) opened at $146.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8,360.00, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.48.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.76 million. Nordson had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 30.54%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

In other news, VP Robert E. Veillette sold 1,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $226,650.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

