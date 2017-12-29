Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.03 Million

Brokerages expect Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) to report $65.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.30 million. Noble Midstream Partners reported sales of $48.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $65.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.59 million to $244.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $329.40 million per share, with estimates ranging from $263.28 million to $479.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Noble Midstream Partners.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The energy company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.29 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 55.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 277,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 25,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE NBLX) traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,164.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $56.33.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in owning, operating, developing and acquiring a range of domestic midstream infrastructure assets. The Company’s areas of focus are in the area of Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin in Colorado and the Southern Delaware Basin position of the Permian Basin in Texas (Delaware Basin).

