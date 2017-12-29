Nike (NKE) Given a $62.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research set a $62.00 price target on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Vetr cut Nike from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $59.57 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nike from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.30 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Nike from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.75.

Nike (NKE) remained flat at $$62.95 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,987,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,640,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.46. Nike has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $102,703.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Nike had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 34.63%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $7,429,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,124,612.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,094 shares of company stock worth $17,480,160. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,605,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,876,718,000 after buying an additional 2,452,993 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Nike by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,135,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,423,988,000 after buying an additional 2,274,869 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Nike by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,779,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,284,985,000 after buying an additional 8,058,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nike by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,502,892 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,268,671,000 after buying an additional 1,344,638 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 4,252.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,619,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $980,539,000 after buying an additional 16,237,557 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

