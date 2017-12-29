Nike Inc (NKE) Stake Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,198 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 118,979 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $25,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Nike by 2,409.9% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 117,061 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 112,397 shares during the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nike by 21.8% in the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,850 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC grew its position in Nike by 11.6% in the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC grew its position in Nike by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 330,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Nike by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.97 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,502,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,683,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 290,094 shares of company stock worth $17,480,160. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nike Inc (NKE) opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102,703.99, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $65.18.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

