Newmont Mining (NEM) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Newmont Mining earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.2834828693271 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Newmont Mining alerts:

Shares of Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.52. 2,659,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,386,733. Newmont Mining has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,010.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Newmont Mining will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Newmont Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Securities set a $42.00 target price on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $40.00 target price on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other news, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $373,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,598.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,461. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Newmont Mining (NEM) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/newmont-mining-nem-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.