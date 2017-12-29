New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Cooper-Standard worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,523,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper-Standard news, insider Sharon Wenzl sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $73,698.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,680.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Posada Juan Fernando De sold 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $361,482.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,950 shares of company stock worth $9,228,024 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc ( CPS ) opened at $123.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,150.15, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $95.33 and a 1-year high of $128.52.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $869.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.14 million. Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Cooper-Standard from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Cooper-Standard from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper-Standard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks manufactured by global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South America.

