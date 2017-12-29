Fundamental Research set a C$0.49 target price on New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) remained flat at $C$0.09 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,954. New Age Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.15.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “New Age Metals (NAM) Given a C$0.49 Price Target at Fundamental Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/new-age-metals-nam-given-a-c0-49-price-target-at-fundamental-research.html.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned River Valley PGM project covering an area of 5381.1 hectares located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.