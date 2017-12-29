Needham & Company LLC Boosts Smart Global (SGH) Price Target to $46.00

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SGH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Smart Global in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Smart Global in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smart Global to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Smart Global in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $28.50 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Smart Global in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.19.

Shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. Smart Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.03 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Smart Global will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $232,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $251,609.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,264,122 shares of company stock worth $104,818,100. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Smart Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Smart Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Smart Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Smart Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in Smart Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Global Company Profile

Smart Global Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides specialty memory solutions. The Company manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks, servers and mobile memory for smartphones. The Company also serves original equipment manufacturer (OEM), customers to develop memory solutions.

