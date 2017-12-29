NCI Building Systems (NCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NCS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on NCI Building Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NCI Building Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

NCI Building Systems (NCS) traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1,287.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68. NCI Building Systems has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $488.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that NCI Building Systems will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NCI Building Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 10th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 36,000 shares of NCI Building Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $699,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,831.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dubilier & Rice Fund V. Clayton sold 7,150,000 shares of NCI Building Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $138,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,207,941 shares of company stock worth $139,551,809 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NCI Building Systems by 17.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,324,000 after acquiring an additional 270,357 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NCI Building Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after acquiring an additional 24,416 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NCI Building Systems by 83.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,112,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 506,499 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in NCI Building Systems during the third quarter worth about $12,225,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in NCI Building Systems by 26.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 157,145 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of metal products in North America. The Company’s operating segments include Engineered building systems, Metal components and Metal coil coating. The Engineered building systems segment is engaged in the manufacturing of main frames and long bay systems, and engineering and drafting.

