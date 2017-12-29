Navios Maritime (NM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Navios Maritime earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 46.0102654916905 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Navios Maritime in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Clarkson Capital downgraded Navios Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Navios Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE NM) remained flat at $$1.27 during trading hours on Friday. 485,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,868. The company has a market capitalization of $148.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.89. Navios Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (Navios Holdings) is a global, vertically integrated seaborne shipping and logistics company. The Company is focused on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. It operates through two segments: the Dry bulk Vessel Operations and the Logistics Business.

