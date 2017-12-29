Nature's Sunshine Prod. (NATR) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.27

News headlines about Nature's Sunshine Prod. (NASDAQ:NATR) have trended positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nature's Sunshine Prod. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.3411510434128 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Nature's Sunshine Prod. (NASDAQ NATR) opened at $11.60 on Friday. Nature's Sunshine Prod. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $226.82, a PE ratio of -96.66 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 8,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $102,246.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $63,020. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc (NSP), together with its subsidiaries, is a natural health and wellness company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. The Company has four business segments that are divided based on the various characteristics of their distributor bases, selling and distributor compensation plans, and product formulations, as well as the internal organization and business operations.

