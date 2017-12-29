Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $975,000 Stake in Stone Energy Co. (SGY)

Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Stone Energy Co. (NYSE:SGY) by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,422 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.17% of Stone Energy worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Stone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,943,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Stone Energy Co. (NYSE SGY) opened at $32.67 on Friday. Stone Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter. Stone Energy had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 590.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Stone Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Stone Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Stone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, National Securities cut shares of Stone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stone Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Stone Energy

Stone Energy Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and operation of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) basin. It has leveraged its operations in the GOM conventional shelf and has its reserve base in the prolific basins of the GOM deep water, Gulf Coast deep gas, and the Marcellus and Utica shales in Appalachia.

