National Vision (EYE) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.62

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.62 and last traded at $40.47, with a volume of 255000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.69.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.82.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc is an optical retail company. The Company is focused on offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. The Company’s segments include owned & host segment and legacy segment. The owned & host segment includes two owned brands, America’s Best and Eyeglass World, and Vista Optical locations in Fred Meyer stores.
