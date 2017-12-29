National Instruments (NATI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Get National Instruments alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th.

Shares of National Instruments ( NASDAQ NATI ) traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 275,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,650. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5,482.14, a P/E ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.93.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $84,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Truchard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $333,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,061,151 shares of company stock valued at $46,312,819. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,640,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,966,000 after buying an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/national-instruments-nati-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy.html.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching.

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.