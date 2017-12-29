NACCO Industries (NC) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NACCO Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.3244305530217 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE NC) opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $264.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.37. NACCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business includes mining. The Company operates through the NACoal segment. The Company’s subsidiary includes The North American Coal Corporation (NACoal). The Company’s NACoal segment mines coal for use in power generation and provides mining services for other natural resources companies.

