Mulesoft (MULE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Mulesoft (NYSE:MULE) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mulesoft earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2630041271984 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Mulesoft (MULE) traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.26. 887,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,960. Mulesoft has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Mulesoft (NYSE:MULE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.52 million. Mulesoft had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.63%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Mulesoft will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MULE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mulesoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mulesoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Mulesoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mulesoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mulesoft in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

In related news, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 58,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $1,342,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund I. L.P. Sapphire sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $23,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,899,487 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,801.

About Mulesoft

MuleSoft, Inc is engaged in providing a software platform that connects a range of technologies. The Company enables organizations to manage and secure the flow of data between all systems in the enterprise. The Company offers organizations to create agile infrastructures. The Company has developed Anypoint Platform.

