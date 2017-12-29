Mobile Mini (MINI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions through its total rental fleet of approximately 210,900 storage solutions containers and office units and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S., with a rental fleet of approximately 12,000 units. Mobile Mini’s network is comprised of 156 locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini international presence and diverse fleet enables to meet customers’ storage and tank-and-pump rental requirements whenever and wherever they need. Mobile Mini is committed to providing the most secure and convenient storage, tank and pump solutions. Mobile Mini Company takes pride in convenience, customer service, and high-security products, and Mobile Mini are always looking for ways to improve services and exceed your expectations. “

MINI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobile Mini in a research note on Sunday, October 22nd. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mobile Mini from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Mobile Mini in a research note on Sunday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ MINI ) traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 61,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,748. The company has a market cap of $1,540.35, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $136.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.59%. Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Mobile Mini will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen A. Mcconnell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 78,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 35,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 5.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 26,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc is a provider of portable storage solutions. The Company, through its subsidiary, Evergreen Tank Solutions, Inc (ETS), is a provider of specialty containment solutions in the United States. The Company manages its business as two portable storage solutions business segments, North America and the U.K., and one specialty containment business segment.

