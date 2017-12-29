Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Southern (SO)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) in a report published on Tuesday morning. Mizuho currently has a $52.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.59.

Shares of Southern (NYSE SO) opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Southern has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48,460.00, a PE ratio of 86.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.13.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Southern will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 414.29%.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,080 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $270,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 46,641 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,973.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,813 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,988 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2,961.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,067,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,089,736,000 after buying an additional 60,040,696 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3,580.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,673,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,503 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,940,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,053,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,466 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,565.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,738,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,990 shares during the period. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

