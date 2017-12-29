Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned approximately 4,302.16% of Costco Wholesale worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $164,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,152.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis R. Zook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $809,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,361.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,842 shares of company stock worth $10,347,448 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. ( COST ) opened at $186.62 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $195.35. The company has a market cap of $81,805.43, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.32.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/mitsubishi-ufj-asset-management-uk-ltd-has-3-09-million-holdings-in-costco-wholesale-co-cost.html.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.