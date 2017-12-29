Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) Shares Bought by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,576 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.30% of Miller Industries worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 572,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 358,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 230,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A Russell Chandler III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $25,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. ( NYSE MLR ) opened at $26.45 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $299.82, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $153.36 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of towing and recovery equipment. The Company manufactures the bodies of wreckers and car carriers, which are installed on truck chassis manufactured by third parties. It has domestic manufacturing operations in Tennessee and Pennsylvania, and foreign manufacturing operations in France and the United Kingdom.

