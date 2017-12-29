Merus (MRUS) Given News Impact Score of 0.01

Press coverage about Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Merus earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.8190623420527 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS ) opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $296.88, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.20. Merus has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $33.63.

