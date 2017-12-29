Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Major Shareholder Peter R. Kellogg Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $565,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ MERC) traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. 169,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,228. The firm has a market cap of $929.75, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.48. Mercer International Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get Mercer International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MERC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. CSFB downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,051,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 79,242 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 47,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 216,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Major Shareholder Peter R. Kellogg Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/29/mercer-international-inc-merc-major-shareholder-peter-r-kellogg-purchases-40000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc is a producer of northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp, which is pulp that is sold on the open market. The Company also produces and sells tall oil, a by-product of its production process, which is used as both a chemical additive and as a green energy source. It produces and sells NBSK pulp, which is a bleached kraft pulp manufactured using northern softwood.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.