Medtronic plc. (MDT) Shares Bought by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 21.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 16,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $1,248,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,837,920 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc. (MDT) opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.40. Medtronic plc. has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $110,661.99, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

