Medtronic plc. (MDT) Holdings Trimmed by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of Medtronic plc. ( NYSE MDT ) opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Medtronic plc. has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $110,660.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.55%.

In other news, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $1,325,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,906.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,837,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

